French module manufacturer Systovi has developed a smart water heater that can forecast the weather, store surplus green electricity, and return it in the form of hot water, according to household needs.From pv magazine France After several years of R&D, France-based PV module maker Systovi has launched Stock-O, a water heater equipped with a battery that can store surplus electricity produced by solar panels to optimize household self-consumption. With a capacity of 200 liters, Stock-O consists of three resistors that heat the water, regardless of the weather. Hot water production is triggered ...

