Mittwoch, 07.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Ex-Johnson & Johnson-Spezialist nun bei InnoCan Pharma an Bord!
07.04.2021 | 10:22
Third Point Investors Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, April 7

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00B1YQ7219

Issuer Name

THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Third Point LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

NAMECITY OF REGISTERED OFFICECOUNTRY OF REGISTERED OFFICE
Daniel Loeb
Third Point Advisors III LLCDelawareUnited States

4. Details of the shareholder

Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?

No

NAMECITY OF REGISTERED OFFICECOUNTRY OF REGISTERED OFFICE
Chase Nominees LimitedLondonUK
Vidacos Nominees LimitedLondonUK
Third Point Opportunities Master Fund L.P.George TownCayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

01-Apr-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

06-Apr-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached10.1970230.00000010.1970235880443
Position of previous notification (if applicable)9.6934720.0000009.693472

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE)NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1)NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)% OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1)% OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)
GG00B1YQ721974574251347011.2931598.903864
Sub Total 8.A588044310.197023%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTEXPIRATION DATEEXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIODNUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCISED/CONVERTED% OF VOTING RIGHTS
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTEXPIRATION DATEEXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIODPHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENTNUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS% OF VOTING RIGHTS
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Controlling PersonName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Daniel LoebThird Point LLC0.4335140.433514
Daniel LoebThird Point Advisors III LLC8.4703508.470350
Daniel LoebDaniel Loeb1.2931591.293159

10. In case of proxy voting

Is there proxy voting?

No

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

In accordance with the Company's share repurchase programme, a total of 250,00 USD shares were purchased and held by Third Point LLC since the previous share cancellation. Following the above purchase, the total number of Shares in issue is 57,668,230. As a consequence, the aggregate holding of total voting rights held by the three parties crossed above the 10% threshold. Any Ordinary Shares traded mid-month will be purchased and held by the Third Point Offshore Master Fund LP (the "Master Partnership") until the Company is able to cancel the shares following each month-end. Shares cannot be cancelled intra-month because of legal and logistical factors. The Company and the Master Partnership do not intend to hold any shares longer than the minimum required to comply with these factors, expected to be no more than one month.

12. Date of Completion
06-Apr-2021

13. Place Of Completion
New York, USA

