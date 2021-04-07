Commercial Tabletop Kitchen Products Market Size Worth $17.74 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial tabletop kitchen products market size is expected to reach USD 17.74 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028. The evolution of self-service kiosks and the popularity of buffet systems in restaurants have resulted in the growing adoption of commercial tabletop kitchen products. Besides, events such as holiday parties, business meetings, weddings, or any other social gathering require feeding a large number of people, wherein a buffet system is considered to be the ideal service option. This scenario is expected to result in the growing adoption of different buffet service utensils and serving ware, such as plates and drinkware.

Key suggestions from the report:

Asia Pacific held the largest share of over 33.0% in 2020 and is foreseen to remain at the forefront over the forecast period

By material, the metal ware segment held the largest share of over 43.0% in 2020. This is attributed to the increased adoption of metal ware in the commercial sector

The porcelain material segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028 owing to its favorable properties, such as strength, elasticity, permeability, cost-effectiveness, and translucency

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Commercial Tabletop Kitchen Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Glassware, Porcelain, Metal Ware), By Product (Cutlery, Flatware, Buffet Ware, Tabletop Products), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/commercial-tabletop-kitchen-products-market

The growing trend of food-away-from home, dining out, and takeout has been presenting lucrative growth opportunities for restaurants and eating joints, which has resulted in a surge in the number of eateries. This has driven the need for various tabletop kitchen products for the preparation, service, and delivery of various kinds of foods. The growth of the restaurant industry is mainly attributed to the customer desire for convenience, socializing, and high-quality food and services. This has influenced restaurant owners to invest in modern and quality tabletop kitchen products, including dinnerware and buffet ware.

The rapidly increasing urbanization across developing economies is a prominent factor leading to a positive scenario for the market. In line with this, growing investments by countries in constructing office buildings, hotels, retail stores, malls, hospitals, and other commercial infrastructure will result in the subsequent demand for various kinds of tabletop kitchen products. According to Invest India, the construction market in India is expected to emerge as the third-largest globally by 2025. Similarly, in China, the number of private hospitals doubled to a total of 16,900 hospitals in 2017 from 2011. Such infrastructure development efforts are paving the way for various commercial tabletop kitchen products across countries.

Businesses are gradually shifting from brick-and-mortar sales to e-commerce portals due to increasing digitization, penetration of smartphones, and internet access. To expand product visibility, especially in the emerging markets, manufacturers are showcasing their products on various online platforms, such as company-owned portals and third-party retailers. Appropriate pricing, dealer margins, a strong distribution network, and brand awareness are some of the critical factors determining the success of industry players. Omnichannel is a new strategy implemented by manufacturers in the market.

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, China is likely to be at the forefront in terms of revenue share and is expected to expand at a notable CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Factors such as the increasing popularity of commercial tabletop kitchen products and the expanding hospitality sector in the country are driving the market in China. The presence of a large number of manufacturers of tabletop kitchen products in China is another factor boosting the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global commercial tabletop kitchen products market on the basis of material & product, and region:

Commercial Tabletop Kitchen Products Material & Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Glassware



Cutlery





Flatware





Buffet Ware





Tabletop Products



Porcelain



Cutlery





Flatware





Buffet Ware





Tabletop Products



Metal Ware



Cutlery





Flatware





Buffet Ware





Tabletop Products

Commercial Tabletop Kitchen Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Northern Europe



Denmark





Sweden



Southern Europe



Italy





Spain



Western Europe



Germany





U.K.





Netherlands





Austria



Eastern Europe



Russia





Poland



Asia Pacific



China





Malaysia





India





Japan





Vietnam





Australia





New Zealand





South America





Brazil





Chile



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia





Turkey





Egypt





South Africa

List of Key Players of Commercial Tabletop Kitchen Products Market

The Oneida Group

Villeroy & Boch AG

Arc International

Sambonet Paderno Industrie S.p.A.

Mepra S.p.A.

Sola Cutlery

Solex GERMANY GmbH

GmbH Lenox Corporation

Pinti Inox S.p.A.

The Vollrath Co., L.L.C.

Degrenne

Studio William Welch Ltd.

Amefa B.V.

BHS Tabletop AG

Churchill China (UK) Ltd.

(UK) Ltd. Libbey Inc.

Matfer Bourgeat International

WNK

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Steelite International

Find more research reports onHomecare & Decor Industry, by Grand View Research:

Luxury Hotel Market - The global luxury hotel market size was valued at USD 83.10 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. Emerging tourism and corporate industries across various regions, rising disposable income, increasing standard of living of people, and rise in preference for leisure travel are expected to drive the market.

in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. Emerging tourism and corporate industries across various regions, rising disposable income, increasing standard of living of people, and rise in preference for leisure travel are expected to drive the market. Tabletop Kitchen Products Market - Market growth is driven by the rising adoption of serving ware for everyday domestic use. In addition, significant developments in the foodservice and hospitality industry have been majorly driving demand for tabletop kitchen products to provide better customer service and dining experience.

Construction Toys Market - The global construction toys market size was valued at USD 10.40 billion in 2018. Increasing recognition of the benefits associated with construction toys in the cognitive development of kids is expected to drive the market.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg