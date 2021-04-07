Australia's only lithium mine outside of Western Australia, Core Lithium's Finniss Lithium Project, has produced "battery grade" lithium hydroxide, according to the company, with Core hoping the development will place it at the "forefront" of lithium production for the global renewable energy and EV markets.From pv magazine Australia Core Lithium's Finniss Lithium Project, built last year in the Northern Territory, has completed its first product test work, which confirmed the company is producing "battery grade" lithium hydroxide monohydrate, the company said. The ASX-listed company on Tuesday ...

