ADOMANI, Inc.: Envirotech Vehicles Comments on Recently Announced American Jobs Plan

Plan proposes approximately $174 billion for building electric vehicle infrastructure

Calls for replacement of 50,000 diesel transit vehicles; electrification of at least 20% of the yellow school bus fleet and transition of government fleet to American-built electric vehicles

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), DBA Envirotech Vehicles, a provider of new zero-emission purpose-built electric vehicles and drivetrain solutions, commented today on the recently announced American Jobs Plan, which includes a proposed $174 billion for the build-out of electric vehicle infrastructure.

Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "As a pioneer in the fleet EV sector, we are excited and energized by the administration's commitment to the support and advancement of electric vehicle use, as demonstrated by their announced plans to enhance, among other initiatives, the transition of the federal fleet to EVs built and supplied by American companies. With our industry-leading, customer-ready product line, we are seeing tremendous interest from fleet truck operators seeking the environmental and economic benefits of converting to electric vehicles. The proposed legislation not only encourages the progression to all-EV fleets by funding the charging infrastructure necessary to support both short and long-haul EV trucks, it also accelerates the transition of school buses and the federal government fleet of vehicles.

"Our Company is unique in the sector, because we have a turnkey inventory of vehicles that are already manufactured and ready for our customers. We are focused on further expanding our robust product line and providing our experience and expertise to advise and support our fleet customers as they make this pivotal change to embrace the EV evolution. This is an exciting time to be in the EV space and it's gratifying to see strong government support of our industry, which we believe will continue to drive the heightened consumer interest and activity we've seen for our reliable, cost efficient electric vehicle offerings," Mr. Oldridge concluded.

About Envirotech Vehicles

ADOMANI, Inc. (DBA Envirotech Vehicles) is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI, Inc. (DBA Envirotech Vehicles) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

