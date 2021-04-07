Scientists in Russia have designed a whole series of new compounds that could serve as catholytes and anolytes in organic redox flow batteries. The materials promise to open up new pathways for further research, and overcome some of the challenges for organic redox flow batteries in commercial, large-scale energy storage projects.Thanks to the potential size of the market for electric vehicles, battery research in recent years has tended to focus on innovations in lithium-ion and other related chemistries that promise to serve this market. For the large-scale energy storage that is increasingly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...