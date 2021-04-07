Claranova made good progress in H121, with organic constant currency revenue growth of 17% y-o-y and EBITDA growth of 106% y-o-y. Recent acquisitions made by PlanetArt are progressing well and the division is seeing growing demand in its target markets. Avanquest has completed most of the shift to subscription licensing, positively affecting margins. We have revised our forecasts to reflect stronger growth and profitability for PlanetArt.

