Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2021) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-enhanced payment card-linked incentives, announces that its Board has granted an aggregate total of 1,010,000 stock options under its Stock Option Plan to certain employees and consultants.

400,000 options were granted with an exercise price of $0.10 ("Options 1"). Fifty percent (50%), of Options 1 (namely 200,000) shall vest immediately upon the market price of the Mobi724's share ("Share") attaining $0.12, or greater, at any time on, or prior to March 31, 2022 failing which said options shall expire immediately. The remaining 50% of Options 1 (namely 200,000) shall vest in the following manner: one-third (1/3) immediately upon the grant, one-third (1/3) twelve months from the grant and one-third (1/3) twenty-four months from the grant.

610,000 options were granted with an exercise price of $0.06 and shall vest immediately upon their grant.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

"Every Transaction is an Opportunity"

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is a fintech company which provides a platform, that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients. For more information about Mobi724, please visit www.mobi724.com.

Legal Disclaimer

Mobi724 cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by Mobi724 are subject to risks and uncertainties, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Item 'Risk Factors and Uncertainties' in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A SOLICITATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

