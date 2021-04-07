Winners, Inc.: VegasWINNERS Starts Production For New Podcast

First Show Segment Filmed in Philadelphia to Highlight Baseball Game and Pete "Hit King" Rose Stomping Grounds

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, starts production on its highly anticipated podcast.

Sideline reporter Deb Whitcas was on site at the local professional baseball game to capture what fans were willing to bet in exchange for hotdogs and beers.

"It's interesting to see how far fans will go to win something," said Deb Whitcas. "It was a great first day out in the field and we look forward to capturing a lot more from sports fans around the country."

The new video podcast series featuring Wayne Allyn Root and former Baywatch star Angelica Bridges will promise to bring some of the best sports betting advice to Vegas and beyond.

Howard Lefkowitz, President of VegasWINNERS stated "Our focus will be developing content, which is interesting, fun and insightful, strengthening the engagement with our customers to create a long-term sustainable business model of acquiring and retaining customers."

The US online gambling market is expected to realize a 15% CAGR between 2020 and 2025, at which point it's projected that 75% of all US sports betting revenues will come from bets placed online. The online gambling market is expected to be $20 billion by 2025, $40 billion by 2030, and its long-term potential is valued at $60 billion.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC "WNRS") through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. (www.vegaswinners.com) is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. website at https://vegaswinners.com/ and on social media at https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc.

