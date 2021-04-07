

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Wednesday, Statistics Canada will release Canada trade data for February. Ahead of the data, the loonie showed mixed trading against its major counterparts. While it fell against the greenback and the euro, it held steady against the yen and the aussie.



The loonie was worth 1.4991 against the euro, 87.11 against the yen, 0.9612 against the aussie and 1.2616 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.



