SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2021 / 14:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) SDV 2025 ZDP plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/04/2021) of GBP60.23m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/04/2021) of GBP43.74m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 06/04/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited 209.80p 20,850,000 current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period 209.80p revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 06/04/ 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 97639 EQS News ID: 1181958 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

