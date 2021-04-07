FMW Media Works Corp: New to The Street to feature InnerScope Hearing Technologies for a 12 Part series commencing this Sunday 10 AM EST on NEWSMAX Television

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Inner Scope Hearing Technologies a company that is going after the 5 Billion dollar hearing aid market by taking advantage of its direct-to-consumer and much lower price point utilizing its hearing aid app without the need to see a hearing professional.

Innerscope with CEO Matthew Moore talking with host Jane King will be on NEWSMAX this Sunday, April 11 at 10 AM EST. The interview will also broadcast on Fox Business Monday, April 12 at 1030PM EST. Times and dates of additional broadcasts will be announced shortly.

Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies, said, "as an emerging and disruptive leader in the Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology space, we Made Hearing Easy, Convenient and Affordable by giving millions of people access to Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology without the need to see a hearing care professional. Our recent launch of our App-Controlled - Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids (using Apple iPhone and Google Android Apps) is 70% to 85% less cost than hearing aids fit in a traditional brick and mortar clinic by a hearing care professional. Given the new Hearing Aid Over-The-Counter (OTC) Law (expected to be enacted in the next few months), allowing OTC hearing aids to be sold in stores without seeing a hearing care professional fits right into our current retail sales distribution plan. We believe we are well-positioned with our online and in-store retail partners to grow the current market penetration and make a significant shift in purchasing hearing aids from the Current Professional Sales & Delivery Model to the Direct-to-Consumer Model. "

In the U.S. alone, there are approximately 48 million people who have some form of hearing loss. Hearing aids are the most common treatment for over 90% of hearing losses. Currently, the U.S. hearing aid device market is about a $5 billion market with only fourteen percent (14 %) market penetration. Ninety-eight percent (98%) of all hearing aids sold and fit are by hearing care professionals (the "Current Professional Sales & Delivery Model"), with the remaining two percent (2%) being sold currently online as a Direct-to-Consumer Model. The low market penetration results from the Current Professional Sales & Delivery Model due to high costs of hearing aids (average range between $2,000 to $4000 per ear) and lack of accessibility to hearing screening tests and affordable hearing aids. The Current Professional Sales & Delivery Model has left 40 million Americans with untreated hearing loss (the Underserved Market"). It's well documented that untreated Hearing Loss increases the risks for multiple health and cognitive issues, including five times more likely to develop Dementia/Alzheimer's.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (INND)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies as a manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of FDA-Registered Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids, App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements, and Assorted Ear & Hearing Health-Related Products (collectively "Hearing Products") its mission is to improve the quality of life of the 70 million people in North America who suffer from hearing impairment and/or hearing-related issues. The management team of InnerScope is applying decades of industry experience and believes it is well-positioned to directly benefit from the Over the Counter Hearing Aid Act (expected to be enacted within the next few months). InnerScope with its Affordable App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Technology (visit: NoHassleHearing.com), combined with its innovative point of sale Hearing Screening Kiosks designed for consumers with mild-to-moderate hearing loss to purchase over-the-counter hearing aids without being seen by a hearing care professional. For more information, please visit www.innd.com.

