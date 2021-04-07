Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2021) - NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) ("NSJ") is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Boerse AG) under the symbol (WKN: A2QQ5R) (FSE: 9PZ).

With this listing, the Company's shares are now cross-listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, one of the largest stock exchanges in the world. NSJ anticipates the Frankfurt listing will help increase trading liquidity and facilitate investment in the Company by institutional and retail investors across Europe.

Jag Sandhu, CEO and President of NSJ, commented: "We are pleased to announce the listing of our shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. NSJ is advancing with its Gold/Copper Project in Arizona, USA. This is attracting increasing interest from investors in Germany and elsewhere in Europe. The cross-listing is in direct response to this interest and will provide NSJ with access to a large number of new potential investors that will help to expand our shareholder base and increase liquidity."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the world's third largest exchange behind the NYSE and NASDAQ. Over 3,000 international companies are listed on the Frankfurt Exchange and investors directly connected to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange represent 35% of the world's investment capital.

About NSJ Gold Corp.

NSJ holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Hills Project (the "Property") in Arizona USA, subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty. The property is located 100 miles west of the Kay mine (owned by Arizona Metals Corp.) and 80 miles south of the Moss Mine (owned by Northern Vertex Mining Corp.). The Property consists of 7 patented claims and 94 unpatented mining claims covering a total of 1,970 acres (8.5 km2). NSJ's management team possess extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining.

WWW.NSJGOLD.COM

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jag Sandhu, CEO and President 778-218-9638

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79580