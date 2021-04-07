Golden Matrix Group Inc.: Golden Matrix Launches First Sports Betting Platform With Online Gaming Operator

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTC PINK:GMGI), a leading developer and licenser of full-service internet gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced it has launched its first custom-built online sportsbook platform with an established online gaming operator in a new and significant geographic sports gaming market for Golden Matrix.

According to Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman, "The launch of the sportsbook platform with this particular customer has been timed to coincide with one of the world's most popular events, the season's kick-off of the Indian Premier (Cricket) League (IPL). Cricket is the second most popular sport in the world. Cricket is not only part of Indian culture that has one of the world's largest populations, currently 1.3 billion people, but also has 2-3 billion fans across India, UK, Pakistan, Asia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, West Indies, Australia, New Zealand and Africa.

The custom-built sportsbook is powered by Amelco UK (www.amelco.co.uk), a leading provider of sports betting platforms to global Tier 1 operators. In late 2020 Golden Matrix entered into a software license and services agreement with Amelco to market and distribute Amelco's turnkey solution to licensed operators in regulated markets worldwide.

"This is a significant opportunity for the company, enabling us to enter one of the world's largest markets with a new and compelling sportsbook product," said Mr. Goodman. "Since we began our collaboration and distribution agreement with Amelco, we have seen significant interest from both current and prospective clients in adopting this dynamic sportsbook engine with associated managed trading services.

"Fully integrated into our GM-X industry-leading B2B technology platform, this new sportsbook offering can now be deployed via numerous gaming operators globally. Sportsbook wagering appeals to a massive number of players; and our extensive knowledge of the online gaming market, combined with sports betting services supported by Amelco, will create a popular and engaging experience for all our customers."

Over the next six weeks, Golden Matrix expects to integrate and launch its sports betting system with additional clients in new markets. "It is our hope," added Mr. Goodman, "that later this year we can gain U.S. gaming approval and operate in certain of the regulated states."

About Amelco

Founded in 2006 by veterans of the global financial sector, London-based Amelco builds bespoke trading and sportsbook solutions for the sportsbook industry's tier-1 operators. The company utilizes the best technical talent available to supply some of the most cutting edge modular and end-to-end solutions ever seen in the industry. Born out of a history of building software solutions for pricing, trading and execution platforms in the fintech sphere, Amelco is the supplier of choice for a number of the industry's multi-territory tier-one operators, Wynn Casino Group, Paddy Power, Betfair, GVC and BetStars.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas NV, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label social gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications.

Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

