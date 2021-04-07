DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MEUU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2021 / 15:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 142.0451 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8463330 CODE: MEUU LN ISIN: FR0010261198 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUU LN Sequence No.: 97657 EQS News ID: 1181990 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2021 09:05 ET (13:05 GMT)