The Japanese company will supply, with solar power, a denim factory in the Hiroshima prefecture.Japan-based denim company Kaihara Co Ltd has agreed to buy power from a 2.2 MW solar plant under development by Japanese financial services giant Orix, via a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA). According to Orix, this is its largest deal secured for an unsubsidized solar project in Japan to date. This market segment, on the other hand, has always been neglected by solar energy developers, as generous feed-in tariffs have been granted to large scale PV over the past two decades. The solar facility ...

