Incidents of Irreparable Damage in World-scale Sporting Events underscores Growth in Sports Protective Equipment Market, TMR

- The rising number of injuries suffered in sports activities due to the absence of proper equipment is generating extensive demand for sports protective equipment, which will help in capturing great growth opportunities

- The sports protective equipment market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~5 percent during the tenure of 2019-2027

Sports Protective Equipment Market: Growth Summary

Mishaps and injuries are common during sports activities but some of them can be critical and may even prove fatal. Darryn Randall, a South African domestic cricket player was hit on the side of his head while batting and was declared dead from the blow. Many similar incidences in cricket, as well as other sports, have proven fatal for the sports players.

To prevent these injuries, sports equipment is necessary. The importance of sports equipment has increased considerably after such incidents. Thus, based on all these factors, the sports protective equipment market will observe a rise in sales across the assessment period of 2019-2027. Sports equipment includes head protection gear, lower body protection gear, upper body protection gear, and footwear. The overwhelming utilization of sports equipment in ball games, water sports, racing, cricket, rock climbing, and numerous types of sports will help in increasing the growth rate.

The Transparency Market Research (TMR) researchers project the sports protective equipment market to record a CAGR of ~5 percent during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The global sports protective equipment market was valued at US$ 8.57 bn in 2018.

The growing influence of fitness among a large number of people around the globe has increased the growth prospects of the sports protective equipment market to a great extent. The increasing awareness about adopting safety measures while playing a sport has further increased the growth opportunities of the sports protective equipment market extensively.

Key Findings of the Report

Novel Advancements to Add Extra Stars of Growth to the Sports Protective Equipment Market

The players in the sports protective equipment market indulge in intensive research and development activities. These activities help in discovering novel insights and new product launches. New players are also entering the competitive arena of the sports protective equipment market with good products. The equipment helps in attracting a large consumer base, eventually bringing good growth prospects for the sports protective equipment market.

Kid-friendly Equipment to Sow the Seeds of Growth

The risks associated with the sports activities among the kids have urged many manufacturers in the sports protective equipment market to develop equipment that protect the kids from grave sports injuries. The players in the sports protective equipment market are focusing on this aspect intensively and are also launching kid-friendly equipment.

The Q-collar is a classic instance of such equipment. It is especially for kids who indulge in contact sports. Studies suggest that children playing contact sports are at a higher risk of brain damage. Q-collar plays a crucial role in preventing this damage. It is worn around the neck that helps in protecting the wearer's brain from repetitive impacts. These collars are also created for adults. Thus, such developments serve as robust growth pillars for the sports protective equipment market.

Sports Protective Equipment Market: Major Growth Drivers

The rising awareness about the effects of sports injuries and the importance to avoid them is helping in increasing the sales of sports protective equipment to a considerable extent.

Technological advancements and the increasing number of research and development activities will help in increasing the growth rate of the sports protective equipment market.

The intervention of regulatory authorities to make the use of protective gear mandatory during various sports activities will serve as a growth-accelerating factor.

