Transgene (Paris:TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies, announced that the documentation related to the Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary sessions) of Transgene's shareholders is available.

The notice of meeting, comprising the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n° 40 of April 2, 2021.

These notices include information on how to attend and vote at the General Meeting.

As a result of restrictions placed on the movement and gatherings of persons, the Company's annual meeting of shareholders called for May 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. will exceptionally be held behind closed doors without the physical presence of its shareholders.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by mail in advance of the shareholder meeting or by internet on the VOTACCESS secure voting platform.

No admission card will be issued, and shareholders will only be able to exercise their voting rights remotely and prior to the General Meeting. We invite you to refer to the rules for participation in the General Meeting set out below and to regularly consult the section dedicated to the General Meeting on the Company's website (www.transgene.fr under "Investors Meeting General Meeting"), which could be updated to specify, where applicable, the final terms of participation in this General Meeting based on health and/or legal requirements that would arise after the publication of this notice.

On account of the possible effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on postal delivery times, it is recommended to return your voting forms as soon as practicable. Because the meeting will be held without the presence of the shareholders, it be possible to ask questions during the meeting.

The General Meeting will be broadcast live on the Company's website http://www.transgene.fr under "Investors Shareholders' Meeting") and the video will also be available later within the time period provided for by the regulations.

The procedures and rules relative to the holding of this shareholder meeting, as well as the exercise of the right to request documents and submit written questions, are set out in the notice of meeting published on April 2, 2021, and are also posted at www.transgene.fr/AG2021.

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

The Company's clinical-stage programs consist of two therapeutic vaccines (TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, and TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac platform) as well as two oncolytic viruses (TG6002 for the treatment of solid tumors, and BT-001, the first oncolytic virus based on the Invir.IO platform).

With Transgene's myvac platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses. Transgene has an ongoing Invir.IO collaboration with AstraZeneca.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr.

