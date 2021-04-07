DJ ENERGISME: LOAMICS Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

ENERGISME ENERGISME: LOAMICS Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. 07-Apr-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LOAMICS Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Loamics to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies. Loamics, a subsidiary of Energisme, today announced the availability of a new solution in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure, to meet the new data challenges of companies. Loamics customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management. Freed from the constraints of data volume, format and source, the Loamics platform is a very powerful infrastructure capable of processing massive heterogeneous data continuously or in real time in a fully automated and industrialised manner. Loamics, as a partner of the Microsoft Partner Network, has direct access to companies, organisations and administrations throughout the world while benefiting from local support by Microsoft teams. A solution that unleashes the full potential of data for users The Loamics solution offers a range of benefits that are revolutionising the world of data: - A Flash solution: Loamics is plug & play, in just a few hours, customers can access all their data in contrast to current processing and deployment times which can take several weeks or even months. - Absolute data control, users can appropriate all of their data without exporting it: Loamics' PaaS mode allows customers to retain sovereignty over their data while having optimal governance. End-to-end processing is carried out fully automatically in their instance. - Unlimited data integration: Thanks to its interoperability, the Loamics suite connects to all data sources, systems, protocols, Business Intelligence or data visualisation tools and applications. On the marketplace, Loamics is able to connect directly and automatically to all Microsoft services. - A disruptive solution for data scientists: Now freed from manual data preparation, they can devote themselves to high value-added analyses that generate productivity and performance for customers, as datasets are created automatically and no longer manually. There is no longer any limit to the possible uses. Stéphane Bollon, Chief Executive Officer, summarises the advantages of the solution as follows: "I would like to thank Microsoft for the confidence they have renewed in us with Loamics. Already partners for several years with Energisme, the parent company of Loamics, they believed in this new project very early on. We are going to exploit all the opportunities that the partner network offers us to go faster and further. We have created a disruptive solution, without equivalent on the market. Our technology enables a future whose only limit will be creativity. "Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft. "We're happy to welcome Loamics' solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem." 1 PaaS: Platform as a Service 2 ISV: Independent software vendor About Loamics Created in 2020 by data specialists, Loamics, a software publisher, has developed a PaaS technological infrastructure that ensures fully automated data processing, which enhances the value of the data and makes it immediately available. Loamics enables players in all sectors of activity to have real "data-driven" control and decision-making based on intelligent, reliable and secure cross-referencing of data. For more information visit: www.loamics.com Contacts LOAMICS Press Relations Investor Relations Yaël Mamane Jenna Driff Nicolas Lin presse@loamics.com jdriff@actifin.fr nlin@actifin.fr Tel. +33 (1) 81 89 33 90 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 19 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 11 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Loamics - Microsoft EN

