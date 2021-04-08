

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday see March results for its monthly eco watchers survey, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In February, the survey for current conditions had a score of 41.3 and the outlook was at 51.3.



Japan also will see February figures for its current account and March numbers for its consumer confidence index. The current account is tipped to see a surplus of 1.966 trillion yen following the 646.8 billion yen surplus in January. In February, the consumer confidence index saw a score of 33.8.



Hong Kong will see March results for its private sector PMI from Markit Economics; in February, the index score was 50.0.



Taiwan will release March numbers for consumer and wholesale prices; in February, consumer prices were down 0.08 percent on month and up 1.37 percent on year, while wholesale prices dipped an annual 0.35 percent.



Indonesia will provide February figures for retail sales; in January, sales were down 16.4 percent on year.



Thailand will see March results for its consumer confidence index; in February, the index score was 49.4.



The Philippines will release February figures for imports, exports, trade balance and industrial production. In January, imports were down 14.9 percent on year, while exports fell an annual 5.2 percent, the trade deficit was $2.421 billion and industrial production tumbled 21.1 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de