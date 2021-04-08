Marschroute OOO is pleased to announce the appointment of Dragomir Putsarevich as the company's Managing Director.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407006002/en/

Dragomir Putsarevich, Managing Director, Marschroute OOO (Photo: Business Wire)

Dragomir is an experienced logistics executive, with an extensive track record of operating in the Russian market. He was formerly Head of Business Development at BMJ-logistics and prior to that has held various leadership positions at Avtoforus, Morportservice, Rosmoravia, Converse and Nike in Russia. He brings to the position a wealth of knowledge built on more than 25 years of experience of serving leading Russian and international clients.

"I'm delighted to join Marschroute as Managing Director at such an exciting moment of its development, with so many opportunities for growth as e-commerce continues to accelerate. I look forward to bringing on new clients, growing our existing customer relationships and building on Marschroute's leading e-commerce logistics fulfilment capabilities," said Dragomir Putsarevich.

About Marschroute OOO

Marschroute OOO is a leading e-commerce logistics fulfilment company headquartered in Moscow and supporting a wide customer base, including large e-commerce companies.

Thanks to the company's best-in-class operations, including its ability to warehouse and fulfil pharmaceuticals and chilled goods, it has rapidly developed and grown into a specialist third party supplier serving Russia's leading e-commerce players. With 83,000 square metres of warehousing space in Moscow, 70,000 pallets of storage, more than 40,000 shipments collected daily, proven and automated processes and mechanisms and full end-to-end order tracking, Marschroute is a reliable partner that can be depended on to achieve even the most challenging performance targets in the handling and distribution of goods.

Marschroute OOO is a subsidiary of Studio Moderna, a leading omnichannel, multi-brand and direct-to-consumer retailer with significant scale and reach across Central and Eastern Europe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407006002/en/

Contacts:

Dragomir Putsarevich

Marschroute

+74951391121

dragomir.putsarevich@marschroute.ru

https://marschroute.ru/

Marjeta Dimnik

PR@studio-moderna.com