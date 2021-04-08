u-blox AG: u-blox to Repay Outstanding Bond

THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC PINK:UBLXF), a global leader in wireless and positioning technologies, announces that the outstanding CHF 60 million bond with a coupon of 1.625% p.a. and maturing on 27 April, 2021 will be entirely repaid from existing cash.

Following this repayment, the company's cash balance will be approximately CHF 40 million.

u-blox has sizeable credit lines with banks for added flexibility and to supplement the existing strong cash balance.

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem of product supporting data services, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA.

Find us on www.u-blox.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube

Financial calendar

Annual General Meeting: 22 April, 2021

Half year results 2021: 20 August, 2021

Analyst day: 23 November, 2021

u-blox investor releations contacts:

Switzerland and Europe:

Doris Rudischhauser, c/o Dynamics Group AG

Phone: +41 79 410 81 88

E-mail: dru@dynamicsgroup.ch

US:

Jeehae Linford, c/o The Equity Group Inc.

Phone: +1 (404) 840-3122

E-mail: jlinford@equityny.com

u-blox AG

Zürcherstrasse 68

8800 Thalwil

Switzerland

Phone +41 44 722 74 44

Fax +41 44 722 74 47

info@u-blox.com

www.u-blox.com

Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u-blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group's products, the potential for the Group's products to become obsolete, the Group's ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group's ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group's ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group's ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u-blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: u-blox AG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639431/u-blox-AG-u-blox-to-Repay-Outstanding-Bond