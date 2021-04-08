

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation rose to the highest in fifteen months in March, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-on-year in March, following a 1.8 percent increase in February.



The latest inflation was the highest since December 2019, when it was 2.7 percent.



Prices for fuels was 10.7 percent higher in March, while prices for electricity were 2.4 percent cheaper.



Prices for clothing increased 2.7 percent in March, while food prices were 1.3 percent cheaper.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, remained unchanged at 1.9 percent in March.



