Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Juan Pedro Pérez Cózar has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director and Head of its advisory business in Iberia. Based in Madrid, he will focus on advising clients across a broad range of sectors on M&A and capital advisory transactions in Spain and Portugal.

Mr. Pérez Cózar has 23 years of industry experience and joins Evercore from Rothschild, where he was a Managing Director in its advisory business focused on Spanish client coverage. Mr. Pérez Cózar joined Rothschild in May 2008 after seven years at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, where he was responsible for Iberian client coverage. He has advised on approximately 100 transactions in the Iberian market, predominantly M&A, but also more than 40 equity capital market deals (mainly IPOs and secondary disposals) and debt advisory transactions. Among recent transactions, Mr. Pérez Cózar advised on the partial disposal of Cepsa to Carlyle, the acquisition of Areas by PAI, the acquisition of ITP by Rolls Royce and more than 20 private equity deals in the Iberian market. He also advised on the c. €44bn acquisition of Endesa by Enel the largest ever Spanish cross border deal.

Mr. Pérez Cózar will take on the leadership of Evercore's successful Madrid-based team. He will be joined by two additional senior hires, Gorka Irigoyen and Josemaría Beltrán, both of whom were previously Directors with Rothschild in Madrid. Additional new hires are planned over the coming months to build out the team. Gustavo Montes will remain an integral part of Evercore's team in Madrid and will continue to focus on the Utilities and Infrastructure sectors.

Ralph Schlosstein, Evercore's Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are delighted to welcome Juan Pedro to Evercore. His client focus, leadership skills and deep experience in advising corporate and sponsor clients on a broad range of M&A and capital advisory transactions make him the ideal person to take on the leadership of our advisory business in Iberia. This is a very important hire for the firm as we look to grow our business in Europe."

John Weinberg, Evercore's Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, added, "We have enjoyed considerable success in the Iberian market over recent years in a range of industries such as Technology, Paper Packaging and Hospitality, in addition to the efforts of our Madrid-based team who focus on the Utilities and Infrastructure sector. The addition of Juan Pedro, Gorka and Josemaría will further strengthen our local capabilities, adding deep expertise in equity capital markets and debt advisory in addition to an array of M&A experience across a broad range of sectors."

Mr. Pérez Cózar said, "I am excited to join Evercore and be part of the firm's expansion of its advisory business in Europe. I look forward to working with a team of highly entrepreneurial individuals and to serving Spanish and Portuguese clients with a fresh perspective that leverages both strong local knowledge and superior industry expertise. I am proud to be a part of Evercore and its focused expansion in Europe."

Mr Pérez Cózar received a degree in Business Administration from CUNEF University in Madrid.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407006038/en/

Contacts:

Business Contact:

Matthew Lindsey-Clark

CEO, EMEA Advisory

+44.7711.138817

Investor Contact:

Hallie Elsner Miller

Head of Investor Relations

+1.917.386.7856

Media Contact:

Dana Gorman

Abernathy MacGregor, for Evercore

+1.212.371.5999