Donnerstag, 08.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
WOW! Bahnt sich bei InnoCan Pharma die Super-Sensation an?
08.04.2021 | 08:04
BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 7

To: Company Announcements
Date: 8 April 2021
Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited
LEI: 2318001XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Revised Directors Dealing

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), the Company hereby announces that, on 6 April 2021, the Company was notified that Ms Alexa Henderson (non-executive director of the Company) received 119 ordinary shares in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") at a price of 76.024 pence per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase, Ms Henderson's total holding will be 10,694 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.004% of the issued Ordinary Share Capital of the Company. This acquisition is as a result of a standing instruction to reinvest any dividends paid by BMO Real Estate Investments Limited which will remain in place for future dividend cycles.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745085

