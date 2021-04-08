The Korean manufacturer said the NeON H solar panel is the most reliable and efficient renewable energy solution it has ever created. The new product features an efficiency of 21.2% and a temperature coefficient of -0.33% per degree Celsius,South Korean electronics manufacturer and solar panel maker LG has unveiled a new solar panel for residential and commercial PV projects. The LG NeON H module is based on 120 n-type half-cut bifacial solar cells. It features a power output of 390 W and an efficiency of 21.2%. The new product is claimed to have a temperature coefficient is -0.33% per degree ...

