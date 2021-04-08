BloombergNEF has shown that solar PV is the key driver of declining green hydrogen costs. The forecast shows costs falling by 85% by 2050, undercutting natural gas and blue and gray hydrogen production.New research from BloombergNEF shows that green hydrogen costs should fall 85% by 2050, thanks to cheaper solar, leading to costs under $1/kg and easily undercutting natural gas as well as blue and gray hydrogen production. This new research also undercuts BloombergNEF's previous 2030 forecast by 13% and its 2050 forecast by 17%. The key force behind the accelerating cost decline of green hydrogen ...

