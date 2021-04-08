DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to trading 08-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gowin New Energy Group Ltd The following company is restored to trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08.00am, 08/04/2021. Gowin New Energy Group Ltd Ordinary Shares Symbol: GWIN ISIN: KYG412152061 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

