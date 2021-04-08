DJ Arix to Present at the Proactive One2One Virtual Investor Forum

Arix Bioscience PLC Arix to Present at the Proactive One2One Virtual Investor Forum 08-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Arix Bioscience plc Arix to Present at the Proactive One2One Virtual Investor Forum LONDON, 08 April 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, announces that Naseem Amin, Executive Chairman, will present at the Proactive One2One Virtual Investor Forum today, Thursday, 8 April 2021 at 7:00pm BST. Arix will be one of four companies presenting on the evening, each having a presentation slot followed by Q&A, with the webinar taking place from 6.00pm. Investors can register to attend here: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/1024/gwwg2hxq9 A replay of the presentation will be available after the event, on the investor relations section of the Arix website at https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations/events-presentations [ENDS] For more information on Arix, please contact: Arix Bioscience plc Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)20 7290 1072 charlotte@arixbioscience.com Optimum Strategic Communications Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir +44 (0)20 3922 1906 optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com About Arix Bioscience plc Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

