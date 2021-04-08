Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.04.2021
WOW! Bahnt sich bei InnoCan Pharma die Super-Sensation an?
WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 Ticker-Symbol: 3HY 
Frankfurt
08.04.21
09:12 Uhr
2,080 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
08.04.2021 | 08:31
Arix to Present at the Proactive One2One Virtual Investor Forum

DJ Arix to Present at the Proactive One2One Virtual Investor Forum 

Arix Bioscience PLC 
Arix to Present at the Proactive One2One Virtual Investor Forum 
08-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
 
Arix to Present at the Proactive One2One Virtual Investor Forum 
 
LONDON, 08 April 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing 
in and building breakthrough biotech companies, announces that Naseem Amin, Executive Chairman, will present at the 
Proactive One2One Virtual Investor Forum today, Thursday, 8 April 2021 at 7:00pm BST. Arix will be one of four 
companies presenting on the evening, each having a presentation slot followed by Q&A, with the webinar taking place 
from 6.00pm. 
Investors can register to attend here: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/1024/gwwg2hxq9 
A replay of the presentation will be available after the event, on the investor relations section of the Arix website 
at https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations/events-presentations 
[ENDS] 
For more information on Arix, please contact: 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations 
+44 (0)20 7290 1072 
charlotte@arixbioscience.com 
 
 
Optimum Strategic Communications 
Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir 
+44 (0)20 3922 1906 
optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com 
 
 
About Arix Bioscience plc 
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech 
companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. 
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate 
their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth 
phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1182031 08-Apr-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
