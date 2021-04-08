

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy increased in March, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the current situation of the economy, increased to 49.0 in March from 41.3 in February. In January, the reading was 31.2.



However, a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.



The outlook index that signals future activity fell to 49.8 in March from 51.3 in the previous month. In January, the reading was 39.9.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

