Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
WOW! Bahnt sich bei InnoCan Pharma die Super-Sensation an?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJRW ISIN: SE0015244520 Ticker-Symbol: BIX0 
Stuttgart
08.04.21
08:03 Uhr
4,806 Euro
-0,056
-1,15 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.04.2021 | 08:58
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BioInvent International's Annual Report 2020 published

LUND, Sweden, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) today announced that the Annual Report for 2020 is published and available at the company's website, www.bioinvent.com.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase l/ll trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander
Senior Director Investor Relations
+46 (0)46 286 85 50
cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

This information is such information as BioInvent International AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:30 a.m. CEST on April 8, 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioinvent-international-ab/r/bioinvent-international-s-annual-report-2020-published,c3321301

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/583/3321301/1398389.pdf

BioInvent Annual Report 2020

https://mb.cision.com/Public/583/3321301/8c7dbd70905437fb.pdf

210408 Annual Report 2020 Eng

BIOINVENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.