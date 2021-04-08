

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade deficit decreased in February, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit decreased to EUR 340 million in February from EUR 775 million in the same month last year. In January, the trade deficit was EUR 310 million.



Exports rose 8.0 percent year-on-year in February and imports fell 1.5 percent.



Shipments to the EU countries grew 10.6 percent in February and imports from those countries fell 4.2 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU increased 4.6 percent and imports from those countries rose 2.7 percent.



