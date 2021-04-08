The product suite consists of Bitcoin and Ether Tracker Certificates in USD, Tracker Certificate on the SEBAX Crypto Asset Select Index and the first CHF currency-hedged Bitcoin Tracker.Zug - SEBA Bank, a FINMA-licenced Swiss Bank providing a seamless, secure and easy-to-use bridge between digital and traditional assets, today announced it is listing a suite of digital-assets-based exchange traded products ("ETPs") on the SIX Swiss Exchange in partnership with GHCO, a leading liquidity provider specialising in exchange traded funds, from tomorrow, 09 April 2021.

