Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ELCR LN) Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.0794 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8306673 CODE: ELCR LN ISIN: LU2023679090 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023679090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ELCR LN Sequence No.: 97704 EQS News ID: 1182206 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

