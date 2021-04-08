DJ Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GOUD LN) Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.0516 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 500000 CODE: GOUD LN ISIN: LU2099288503 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099288503 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOUD LN Sequence No.: 97718 EQS News ID: 1182220 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 08, 2021 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)