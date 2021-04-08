DJ Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRWL LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 79.9971 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1541546 CODE: KRWL LN ISIN: LU1900066975 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRWL LN Sequence No.: 97736 EQS News ID: 1182238 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

