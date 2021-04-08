DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MMS LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 352.6773 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 710171 CODE: MMS LN ISIN: LU1598689153 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1598689153 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MMS LN Sequence No.: 97785 EQS News ID: 1182287 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

