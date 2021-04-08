DJ Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RSGL LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 309.5607 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 653433 CODE: RSGL LN ISIN: FR0011119171 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RSGL LN Sequence No.: 97802 EQS News ID: 1182304 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)