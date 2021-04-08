DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc (SGQX LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2021 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 137.0217 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7854525 CODE: SGQX LN ISIN: LU1040688639 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1040688639 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQX LN Sequence No.: 97808 EQS News ID: 1182310 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 08, 2021 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)