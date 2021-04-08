DJ Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXG LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 110.5275 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 251807 CODE: PAXG LN ISIN: LU1220245556

April 08, 2021 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)