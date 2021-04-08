DJ Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (NRJU LN) Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 40.9414 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25974170 CODE: NRJU LN ISIN: FR0010524777 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010524777 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJU LN Sequence No.: 97795 EQS News ID: 1182297 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

