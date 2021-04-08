Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.04.2021

WKN: LYX0CB ISIN: FR0010524777 Ticker-Symbol: LYM9 
Tradegate
08.04.21
11:10 Uhr
41,535 Euro
+0,270
+0,65 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
08.04.2021 | 09:52
Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
08-Apr-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist 
DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2021 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 40.9414 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25974170 
ISIN: FR0010524777 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
© 2021 Dow Jones News
