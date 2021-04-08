DJ Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc (MESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2021 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.982 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5660144 CODE: MESG LN ISIN: LU1769088581 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1769088581 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MESG LN Sequence No.: 97777 EQS News ID: 1182279 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2021 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)