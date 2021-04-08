DJ Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIL LN) Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2021 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 144.4749 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1947604 CODE: ASIL LN ISIN: LU1900068914 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIL LN Sequence No.: 97762 EQS News ID: 1182264 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 08, 2021 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)