DJ Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJP LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2021 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1831.2658 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 102432312 CODE: LCJP LN ISIN: LU1781541252 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJP LN Sequence No.: 97747 EQS News ID: 1182249 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 08, 2021 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)