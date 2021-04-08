DJ Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (LCJG LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2021 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 12.2038 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9342320 CODE: LCJG LN ISIN: LU1781541682 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541682 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJG LN Sequence No.: 97746 EQS News ID: 1182248 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

