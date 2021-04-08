DJ Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc (FLTU LN) Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.9666 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6600 CODE: FLTU LN ISIN: LU2018761762 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2018761762 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FLTU LN Sequence No.: 97711 EQS News ID: 1182213 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2021 03:23 ET (07:23 GMT)