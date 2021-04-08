DJ Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist (COUK LN) Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2021 / 09:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 152.8786 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 503501 CODE: COUK LN ISIN: LU1407891602 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407891602 Category Code: NAV TIDM: COUK LN Sequence No.: 97690 EQS News ID: 1182192 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2021 03:24 ET (07:24 GMT)