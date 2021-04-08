Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.04.2021
WKN: A0M7UQ ISIN: SE0001666553 Ticker-Symbol: 8NL 
08.04.2021 | 10:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of shares in ENLABS AB from First North Growth Market (146/21)

ENLABS AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North
Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in ENLABS AB. 

Short name:   NLABS    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0001666553
----------------------------
Order book ID: 35508    
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be April 23, 2021.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
