DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (TPHU) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD DEALING DATE: 07/04/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 79.0048 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 77450 CODE: TPHU =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681037948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHU Sequence No.: 97864 EQS News ID: 1182396 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

