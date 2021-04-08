DJ Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTIX LN) Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2021 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 165.2342 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4792832 CODE: MTIX LN ISIN: LU1650491282 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650491282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTIX LN Sequence No.: 97901 EQS News ID: 1182443 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2021 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)